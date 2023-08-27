Morrell Todd Homes aims to boost neighborhood morale after series of tragic events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One Birmingham community is focused on promoting unity after a series of tragic events

Just three weeks ago, two people were found dead at Morrell Todd Homes, which is in the Kingston neighborhood of Birmingham.

The area has also seen multiple shootings over the last few years.

Their resident council hosted a fun day with food, activities, and a chance for everyone to express unity and support for each other. Their resident council president says it’s important for everyone across Birmingham to know that this is not a violent community, and that events like these will boost morale.

“Violence just overshadows a lot of good that goes on, so it’s important that all communities and neighborhoods come together to bring that love,” says Eldridge Knighton, the president of Morrell Todd Homes resident council. “They say it takes a village to raise a family, so its important that this families and these communities come together to show love to take that cloud away from all the negativity that surrounds the city and neighborhoods and communities.”

Knighton says the resident council is planning some other events including a women’s summit and an academic awards ceremony for children.

