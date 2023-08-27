LawCall
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man shot following domestic dispute

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - On August 26 at 5:17 p.m., deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 2900 block of Sartain Drive to investigate a domestic shooting.


Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to reports, the man told deputies that his girlfriend came out of the house and shot him following an argument. The shooting happened when the man and his friend were sitting in his car, attempting to leave.

Following investigations, Alicia Dawn Frazier was charged with 2 counts of attempted murder with a $60,000 bond for each charge. She was also charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle with a bond of $30,000.

