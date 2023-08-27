LawCall
Hamilton City Councilor says water issues are improving

City of Hamilton still under boil water advisory
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents of Hamilton are still unable to drink from the tap Saturday night. Leaders say the water issues starting to improve but they’re not out of the woods yet.

The latest update from officials says you can shower in the water but you cannot drink it.

“Our million gallon tank is sitting at 62% which is a really good sign because that’s the tank where all the water goes first and then it gets dispersed to the different areas, so a really good improvement,” said Ross Reed, Hamilton City Councilor representing place two.

It’s a big improvement from Friday when the city was struggling to have any water in the tanks. Leaders say the Buttahatchee River is experiencing extreme turbidity which makes the water unable to be cleared and treated at the treatment facility.

“I think most people would say that they have decided they could live without power easier than they could without water,” said Hamilton Asst. Fire Chief Matt McCracken.

A water bottle distribution happened in the city Saturday morning to make sure residents stay hydrated.

“Our family, thankfully, we have personally not run out of water but some of our friends have so just being available to them for whatever they need,” said Lauren Bentley who volunteered at the water distribution. “I love this community and I know that there’s a lot of people that are needing water today and I just wanted to be able to do whatever I could to help.”

“The City of Hamilton always comes together,” said McCracken. “The churches in this area have come together and it’s -- everybody always wants to try to help somebody else.”

For the time being, Reed says people need to continue conserving water.

“The more that people can cut back, the quicker that these tanks can get full,” he explained. “That just helps everybody in the city so for right now, we still have the car washes closed. We don’t advise watering lawns and things like that. Just your necessities, what you need to do.”

There is another bottled water distribution Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the DOT testing site on Buccanneer Street.

The city is still under a boil water advisory, so do not drink water straight from the tap.

