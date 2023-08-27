LawCall
First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory until 9 p.m. with heat index values up to 109°, scattered thunderstorms possible

Out the door forecast
Out the door forecast(WBRC)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Heat Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. tonight for Heat Index values up to 109° . In addition, Heat Index values could reach or exceed 105° from late morning through early evening through Monday. Also, severe storms are possible today and tomorrow afternoon with frequent lightning, damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail all possible. Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected today.

Temps & heat index today
Temps & heat index today(WBRC)
Severe threat today
Severe threat today(WBRC)

The Heat Ridge will continue moving farther west today as a cold front moves into the Southeast and into the area by midday. This will bring more clouds along with showers and thunderstorms, but highs will still approach 100° especially in areas to the west and south. Rain and thunderstorm chances will be on going through tomorrow especially during the afternoon and evening. However, tomorrow’s Heat Index Values will be higher to the south and east where again Heat Advisory Criteria may be reached.

Then, Tropical Depression 10 is expected to become a Tropical Storm today with the system expected to reach hurricane strength by Tuesday. This storm is expected to move into Florida by midweek bringing greater chances for rain and storms to Southeast Alabama.

Outside the storm affected areas, cooler conditions are expected across the area from Tuesday through the weekend with diminishing rain chances with only a limited chance for afternoon storms each day.

The storm in the Gulf is expected to strengthen into Hurricane Idalia by Tuesday bringing a potential of dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, and strong winds to portions of the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle. Heavy rainfall is also likely to spread into portions of the Southeast U.S. by mid to late week.

Tropical depression ten
Tropical depression ten(WBRC)

Latest News

WBRC First Alert Weather – Evening Update
Source: WBRC video
WBRC First Alert Weather - Afternoon update 8-25-23
Heat is the number one weather-related killer
Extreme heat prompts postponing of weekend events in Birmingham