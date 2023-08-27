East Alabama cities finding ways to stay cool during extreme temperatures

East Alabama. (WBRC) - Gadsden and Anniston will both have places for east Alabama residents to stay cool during the blazing hot weekend. With dangerous heat this weekend, the city of Gadsden along with the city of Anniston are providing safe places that will offer shelter from the heat.

“This heat is nothing to play with in Alabama and with the record high index we’ve been having here lately, we want to remind people, especially if your outside working, get in some shade, take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water. Make sure you replenish your electrolytes and try not to eat anything too heavy. We want to make sure you get plenty of fluids in you. That way, you stay hydrated so you don’t suffer from any heat related illnesses,” said Derek Mummert, the EMA Director of Gadsden.

Kyle Bryan of United Way says most of the people using cooling shelters are unhoused or homeless. “Our vision is really concerned with the health and well being of community members, so anytime we have an opportunity to step up and lead and offer care, we try to do that. Snacks we provide, water we provide, things like Gatorade and coffee are helpful as well.”

Regardless of their circumstances, this is a service people rely on.

