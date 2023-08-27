LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

College student shot, killed after trying to enter wrong SC home

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday.
By Tiffany Rigby and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Police are investigating the fatal, off-campus shooting of a 20-year-old University of South Carolina student.

Investigators say the college student was fatally shot when he attempted to enter the wrong home in Columbia, South Carolina. The young man, originally from Connecticut, was identified as 20-year-old Nicholas Anthony Donofrio by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of a reported home burglary on South Holly Street. lt was upgraded to a shots fired call as police were driving to the scene, WIS reports.

When police arrived, they found Donofrio dead on the front porch with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Investigators determined Donofrio lived on South Holly Street and was shot while trying to enter the wrong home. The neighborhood where the shooting took place is adjacent to the college campus, according to the Associated Press.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police are working with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Corporal Noah White
Wounded Marine gifted new accessible smart home
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Hueytown football game briefly delayed
JCSO: Teen in custody after bringing gun to Hueytown football game

Latest News

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, watches from the bench during an MLS soccer match...
Messi scores dazzling goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red Bulls
Clear the shelter event helps animals find loving homes
Birmingham Humane Society clearing shelters with low fees, free vet care for pets
Community coming together through tragedy
Morrell Todd Homes aims to boost neighborhood morale after series of tragic events
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head