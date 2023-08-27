LawCall
Center Point Fire District gives glimpse into the devices and tech they use to train and save lives

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters at the Center Point Fire District have new equipment that they can use to help save more lives. In addition to receiving new equipment, firefighters worked to train community members to be better prepared for emergencies.

The training was very intense, and according to officials, they do these classes frequently. Firefighters conduct this training because they say the training could help community members save another’s life.

“The more people we can get certified with CPR obviously the more lives we are going to save in the long run,” said Center Point Fire District Lieutenant Austin Osborne.

Lieutenant Osborne says the department’s old dummies were beat up and outdated and that the district has certified over fifty people each month since new CPR dummies arrived.

“We want to give a big shoutout to Commissioner Scales. With funds she provided to us we were able to get several new CPR dummies that we have used to train organizations like Kid One Transport.”

While the dummies are great for training companies or every day citizens, firefighters with the Center Point Fire District will be taking advantage of state of the art technology that is making it easier than ever to save lives.

“This is called a Lucas device. We have got them on every one of our rescue trucks in the district thanks to the Jefferson County Commission. Essentially what this does is manually do chest compressions for us and it frees up some hands for first responders so we can do other things like advanced airways, medications, IVS, that kind of thing.”

Center Point Fire is working to get more of the Lucas Devices and intends on hosting multiple CPR classes each month.

