Birmingham police investigating death after body found

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are on the scene of an unclassified death investigation that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched on reports of a body found near the 5400 block of Casey Avenue.

\

An investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

