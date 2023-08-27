Birmingham police investigating death after body found

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are on the scene of an unclassified death investigation that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched on reports of a body found near the 5400 block of Casey Avenue.

\

An investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.