Birmingham Humane Society clearing shelters with low fees, free vet care for pets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One Birmingham animal shelter is seeing some major relief after more than 100 pets were adopted during their annual Clear The Shelter event.

8-year-old Alena Tullis was one of many who found her new best friend during the special adoption event at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

“I’m going to play with him, give him some treats, introduce him to the food,” Tullis says.

“We try to truly empty the shelter, clear it completely out before hopefully midnight,” says Allison Black Cornelius, the CEO of GBHS.

At last check, 114 adoptions were made Saturday, helping the shelter make space in a time where they are constantly at max capacity.

“This does help people to understand that we really need you to adopt before you purchase,” Cornelius says. “It’s just really out of control right now. We’ve really got to do something to address the spay, neuter issue.”

The shelter says they’re also seeing an uptick in owner surrenders, and say they work to provide as many resources to pet owners throughout the year to keep pets with their families.

“It’s really stressful environment, lots of animals here, they can get sick. We try to find a way to help people either keep their pets so they don’t have to surrender, or we try to teach people how to rehome themselves, because we want to keep those dogs and cats out of the shelters,” she says.

GBHS says they have other upcoming events planned that are similar to clear the shelter, you can find out more about those on their website.

