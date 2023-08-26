UAB Sports Medicine Director says heat is causing uptick in illnesses among high school players

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sports medicine experts say this year has been one like no other when it comes to extreme heat.

They also tell us it’s having an impact on our area football players.

Dr. Amit Momaya is the Chief of Sports Medicine at UAB.

He says he and other doctors and students in the department often attend the practices of many of our local football teams to help with injuries, and he says they’ve already seen an uptick in heat related illnesses when it comes to these players on the field.

To cut down on heat illness, he urges coaches and players to make hydrating a priority, take breaks, and if possible to avoid being outside during the hottest parts of the day.

“A lot of these practices are occurring right after school, the kids may not be well-hydrated coming out from school and so they’re going into full pads at 3 PM in the heat and the temperature reads 101, feels like 112,” Momaya says.

WBRC also asked UAB Hospital whether they’ve seen an uptick in ER visits related to heat illnesses, but they say they do not have those numbers readily accessible.

