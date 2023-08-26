LawCall
JCSO: Teen in custody after bringing gun to Hueytown football game

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a 16 year old is in custody after bringing a gun to the Hueytown High School football game Friday night.

Authorities say School Resource Officers assigned to the game noticed a disturbance in the stands around 9:35 p.m.

When they arrived in the stands, they say a 16-year-old armed with a handgun attempted to flee but was stopped by school staff and deputies.

We’re told the weapon was recovered and the 16-year-old was taken to juvenile detention.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

