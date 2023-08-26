LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Puppy becomes fire station support dog after being rescued from hot car

A beagle has become a fire station's support dog after he was rescued from a 122-degree car.
A beagle has become a fire station's support dog after he was rescued from a 122-degree car.(East Haven Fire Department)
By Olivia Kalentek and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A puppy is getting a new lease on life after being rescued from a hot car in Connecticut.

The beagle was rescued last week from a locked car that was over 120 degrees, according to East Haven Mayor Joseph A. Carfora.

WFSB reports the 6-month-old puppy was found by a resident that day and the fire department was contacted after an animal control officer couldn’t find the car’s owner.

Officials said the puppy was surrendered to East Haven Animal Control Officer Emily Higgins after the rescue.

Mayor Carfora took a liking to the puppy and received several calls requesting that the town adopt him.

Police Chief Ed Lenon and Fire Chief Matt Marcarelli agreed and ultimately decided that the pup would call the East Haven Fire Department headquarters home.

“He has a great temperament and will get along with the on-duty crews as well as be an ambassador to the department at public education and community events,” Carfora said.

The puppy is going to be a station support dog, which serves as a way for firefighters to cope with the stressors of the job and mitigate the effects of post-traumatic stress.

“Our yet-to-be-named puppy will live among the crews and serve as a welcomed and friendly distraction from the team’s duties,” Marcarelli said. “Vet care, food and other expenses will be funded through donations.”

The department is also allowing the public to name its new pup through an online vote.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work
Lance Corporal Noah White
Wounded Marine gifted new accessible smart home
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Hueytown football game briefly delayed
JCSO: Teen in custody after bringing gun to Hueytown football game

Latest News

Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., speaks during an interview with The...
Thousands converge on National Mall to mark the March on Washington’s 60th anniversary
The summer heat wave and low rainfall recently revealed a hidden shipwreck at the bottom of the...
Hidden shipwreck from World War I found at bottom of Texas river
Gunshots disrupted a football game at Oklahoma's Choctaw High School on Friday night.
Police say 1 teenager is dead, 2 people wounded after shooting at Oklahoma high school football game
Police say at least seven people were hurt in shooting Boston. They all sustained non-life...
Boston shooting wounds at least 7 on the outskirts of Caribbean festival