Funding from Senator Britt will begin project to fix flooding issues in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The project is going to cost a little more than $3 million, but city officials say it’s enough for them to begin work to finally bring some relief to the area.

Thanks to U.S. Senator Katie Britt, that $3 million is now headed to the city to hopefully help fix the flooding issues.

“Infrastructure is everything, I mean it’s everything that your city is built upon,” says Cinnamon McCulley, the assistant city manager of Vestavia Hills.

“We have storm water issues, we have aging infrastructure, Inadequate infrastructure, small pipe sizes, just a variety of issues,” McCulley says.

Runoff water causes road closures, among countless other issues. It’s caught the attention of U.S. Senator Katie Britt, who has earmarked $3 million for improvements to infrastructure in the northern part of U.S. Highway 31 in the city.

While this project focuses on one area, the city believes it could partially help ease flooding in many other places, and they anticipate more studies in the future.

“This is just the first area, we’ve studied the entire city, there are issues everywhere. A lot of it has to do with runoff, this is just the first area we’re looking to address,” McCulley says.

The city is working with an engineering firm, who has estimated the project will cost $8 million.

Plans to come up with the rest of the money are now in the works, but with this funding secured, the work can now begin.

“We’re just so thankful to be able to start that project because the cost to make repairs was obviously a barrier to getting that project underway,” said McCulley.

The city says they’ll begin talks on where the other $5 million needed for the project will come from during a budget hearing scheduled for next Monday.

