Friday Night Lights: How heat is impacting high school football

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teams like Pleasant Grove are gearing up for their first football game, and like other schools across the state, they’re playing about 30 minutes later.

Coach Darrell LeBeaux says he’s been stressing to players all week the importance of conditioning their bodies for the heat.

They’re hitting the road tonight to play in Smiths Station, and the feels like the temperature will still be near triple digits for kickoff. LeBeaux says they’re making changes to keep students safe.

“I don’t allow the kids to wear their socks above their calf muscles and try to minimize as much clothing as possible to eliminate some of the cramping and different things,” says LeBeaux. “Today is a big day for us as far as getting them hydrated and getting the electrolytes back in them. Making sure they have all the proper things they need.”

He says there are signs to look for when it comes to heat-related issues, but players must be proactive and upfront about how they are feeling.

“The skin tone is changing. The kids have to do a good job of being honest with their parents and letting them know that, hey, my urine is not right—all those different signs. You’ll see it before it happens. Kids getting dizzy and nauseous. You can’t be so tough that you don’t let the coach know,” adds LeBeaux.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.