LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Friday Night Lights: How heat is impacting high school football

Heat impacting high school football
By Bria Chatman
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teams like Pleasant Grove are gearing up for their first football game, and like other schools across the state, they’re playing about 30 minutes later.

Coach Darrell LeBeaux says he’s been stressing to players all week the importance of conditioning their bodies for the heat.

They’re hitting the road tonight to play in Smiths Station, and the feels like the temperature will still be near triple digits for kickoff. LeBeaux says they’re making changes to keep students safe.

“I don’t allow the kids to wear their socks above their calf muscles and try to minimize as much clothing as possible to eliminate some of the cramping and different things,” says LeBeaux. “Today is a big day for us as far as getting them hydrated and getting the electrolytes back in them. Making sure they have all the proper things they need.”

He says there are signs to look for when it comes to heat-related issues, but players must be proactive and upfront about how they are feeling.

“The skin tone is changing. The kids have to do a good job of being honest with their parents and letting them know that, hey, my urine is not right—all those different signs. You’ll see it before it happens. Kids getting dizzy and nauseous. You can’t be so tough that you don’t let the coach know,” adds LeBeaux.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work
Lance Corporal Noah White
Wounded Marine gifted new accessible smart home
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

Buttahatchee River
Hamilton faces major water crisis, declares state of emergency
Warning to check playground surfaces before letting kids play
Don’t get burned: Playgrounds can pose heat risk for kids
$3M to fix Vestavia flooding issues
Funding from Senator Britt will begin project to fix flooding issues in Vestavia Hills
UAB Sports Medicine Director says heat is causing uptick in illnesses among high school players