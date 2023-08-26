First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory until 9 p.m., possibility of storms tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. tonight. Heat Index Values may reach up to 108°. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. A combination of hot and humid conditions should result in Heat Index Values hitting or exceeding 105° from late morning to early evening each day through Monday.

Temps and heat index today (WBRC)

Heat Advisory (WBRC)

The strong heat ridge will move west today leading to more hot temperatures. Meanwhile, a front is moving south from the Midwest. The high will begin to weaken allowing for the development of more clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storm complex systems may develop to the north and west and shift south later today leading to the development of more rain areas, but the Heat Advisory is continuing through tonight with the greater threat for excessive heat to the south and west where dew points remain more elevated. The better chances for rain and thunderstorms will be to the north and east with highs generally ranging from 95-100°. The area of low pressure will grow stronger as it shifts toward the Southeast tonight and Sunday.

The wind shift to the north and northwest will allow for the ongoing chances for storm complex systems to develop tonight and Sunday as the cold front moves into the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will be a few degrees lower especially in areas to the north where the cloud cover is more persistent through the second half of the weekend. Dew points will again be on the rise ahead of the front to the north while hotter temperatures persist to the south.

The moisture increase continues Monday allowing for the development of more rain and thunderstorm areas, so Heat Advisory areas may be limited to Southeast Alabama. The extended weather outlook will hinge on possible tropical development in the Gulf where the National Hurricane Center predicts a 90% chance for at least a Tropical Depression to form in The Gulf. The latest forecasts are for the system to remain south and east of our area with limited weather impacts, but this system is still forming and all interests in The Gulf States are encouraged to monitor later forecast.

Muggy weather (WBRC)

Overall, a break from the intense heat is expected with highs for the second half of the week around 85° and with lows near 65°.

Shower and thunderstorm activity continues to show signs of organization in association with an area of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development of this system during the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this weekend or early next week while it moves generally northward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

