LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Don’t get burned: Playgrounds can pose heat risk for kids

By Bria Chatman
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The sun is out, and children want to be outside, but on excessive heat days, first responders warn those headed to the playground.

“The equipment sitting out in the sun is going to radiate and conduct that heat from the sun,” says Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie. “It’s not the ambient temperature from the outside you think it could be. It could be way hotter than that, 20-30 degrees hotter, and easily burn a child’s skin, and it depends on what the equipment is sitting on the concrete or asphalt.”

Friday afternoon, the air temperature was 97, and the feels like temperature was 109, and the ground could be dangerous for your child and pet.

“It would radiate the heat even more, so go out there,” says Chief McKenzie. “It’s not just children, but Pete’s. You need to make sure you’re checking the equipment. Try going in the morning or evening; avoid the middle of the day just because of how hot it is.”

Chief McKenzie says you and your child should be hydrating days before you plan to hang out in the sun. He adds it’s hard to check to see if a child is experiencing heat exhaustion.

“If you start seeing where they are getting overly red or if they stop sweating,” says McKenzie. “If they get dizzy. If you seek them acting out of their normal personality, any signs that are outside of the norm for that child, then they need to make sure not to treat them in the heat but get them to a cool area.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work
Lance Corporal Noah White
Wounded Marine gifted new accessible smart home
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

Buttahatchee River
Hamilton faces major water crisis, declares state of emergency
Friday Night Lights: How heat is impacting high school football
$3M to fix Vestavia flooding issues
Funding from Senator Britt will begin project to fix flooding issues in Vestavia Hills
UAB Sports Medicine Director says heat is causing uptick in illnesses among high school players