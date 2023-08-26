Don’t get burned: Playgrounds can pose heat risk for kids

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The sun is out, and children want to be outside, but on excessive heat days, first responders warn those headed to the playground.

“The equipment sitting out in the sun is going to radiate and conduct that heat from the sun,” says Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie. “It’s not the ambient temperature from the outside you think it could be. It could be way hotter than that, 20-30 degrees hotter, and easily burn a child’s skin, and it depends on what the equipment is sitting on the concrete or asphalt.”

Friday afternoon, the air temperature was 97, and the feels like temperature was 109, and the ground could be dangerous for your child and pet.

“It would radiate the heat even more, so go out there,” says Chief McKenzie. “It’s not just children, but Pete’s. You need to make sure you’re checking the equipment. Try going in the morning or evening; avoid the middle of the day just because of how hot it is.”

Chief McKenzie says you and your child should be hydrating days before you plan to hang out in the sun. He adds it’s hard to check to see if a child is experiencing heat exhaustion.

“If you start seeing where they are getting overly red or if they stop sweating,” says McKenzie. “If they get dizzy. If you seek them acting out of their normal personality, any signs that are outside of the norm for that child, then they need to make sure not to treat them in the heat but get them to a cool area.”

