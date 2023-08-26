LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Columbiana Police Department hosts Public Safety Day for the community

Staying safe in the heat
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - Columbiana first responders want to meet you this weekend.

They are also reminding you how to be safe if you’re going to be outside in the heat.

These first responders want to build a personal relationship with you, the people they serve.

Columbiana police, fire and the Southeast Shelby Rescue will be in attendance.

The police department hopes this family friendly event will make you feel more comfortable and more likely to reach out.

Police Chief Jeff Bowers said the event will have hydration stations to help keep you cool while outside in the heat.

If you plan to be outside this weekend, Chief Bowers has some heat safety tips for you.

“Be sure that when in this type of heat 90 degrees plus, you want to kind of limit yourself outside, don’t do, don’t do things that are too strenuous, a lot of people get out and do yard work,” Bowers said. “If you feel yourself overheating, get you some water, go inside, cool off and just take a break.”

Public safety day will be at the Columbiana Police Department at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work
Lance Corporal Noah White
Wounded Marine gifted new accessible smart home

Latest News

Heat impacting high school football
Heat impacting high school football
New complaint asks cannabis commission to start over
New complaint asks cannabis commission to start over
Birmingham PD offering Hyundai and Kia owners anti-theft devices
Birmingham PD offering Hyundai and Kia owners anti-theft devices
Staying safe in the heat
Staying safe in the heat