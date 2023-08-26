Columbiana Police Department hosts Public Safety Day for the community

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - Columbiana first responders want to meet you this weekend.

They are also reminding you how to be safe if you’re going to be outside in the heat.

These first responders want to build a personal relationship with you, the people they serve.

Columbiana police, fire and the Southeast Shelby Rescue will be in attendance.

The police department hopes this family friendly event will make you feel more comfortable and more likely to reach out.

Police Chief Jeff Bowers said the event will have hydration stations to help keep you cool while outside in the heat.

If you plan to be outside this weekend, Chief Bowers has some heat safety tips for you.

“Be sure that when in this type of heat 90 degrees plus, you want to kind of limit yourself outside, don’t do, don’t do things that are too strenuous, a lot of people get out and do yard work,” Bowers said. “If you feel yourself overheating, get you some water, go inside, cool off and just take a break.”

Public safety day will be at the Columbiana Police Department at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

