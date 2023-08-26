Calera community helping police department solve and prevent crimes

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera police arrested two people they’re charging with breaking into several cars.

Now investigators are looking at the possibility these suspects may be involved in break ins in other Shelby County communities.

Time and time again, the Calera community has proven how helpful they can be to the police department with just one phone call.

Calera Police Chief David Hyche said almost every day they receive a call from a citizen that helps them solve or prevent a crime.

“When citizens start seeing when they call and give us information and we respond and take action it encourages more citizens to call,” Hyche said.

The other day, their dispatch received two separate calls involving individuals attempting to break into vehicles at businesses in the city.

“Trust between law enforcement and the community breeds positive relationships which results in safer communities, there is no doubt about it,” Hyche said.

And these two suspects have a history of crime.

“With arrests like these you never know how many crimes you prevent when you take somebody off the street like that. You never know. You stop those crimes from happening today but how many more cars were they going to hit,” said Hyche.

This also comes just weeks after Calera PD received word from other agencies concerned about vehicle break ins on I-65.

“I have no reason to believe that they just hit these stores in our community that day and like I said we are communicating that with our sister agencies north and south on 65 and they do the same with us,” Hyche said.

Hyche said neighbors taking action likely prevented these suspects from damaging or stealing more property.

Hyche said they work with the district attorney’s office to build a case and prosecute the most serious charges they can, to keep criminals from coming to their city.

