LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabama Department of Public Health approves new regulations for birthing centers, sparking legal action

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has approved new regulations for birthing centers in the state, sparking a debate about the safety and accessibility of childbirth options for women.

The regulations require birthing centers to be located within 30 minutes of a hospital with OB-GYN care, and to have oversight by a physician or medical director. They also require birthing centers to apply for licenses, a process that opponents say is impossible to complete.

“Mainly the distance from a hospital that’s the main thing for me because it impacts people in rural areas with a third of them contributing to healthcare deserts and a lot of people not having access to obstetric care and that just made it even harder,” said Makia Newsome, a full-spectrum doula at The Nest by Kia.

Newsome is one of many doulas, midwives, birthing center advocates, and medical professionals who have criticized the new regulations. They argue that the regulations are unnecessary and burdensome and that they will make it more difficult for women to access safe and affordable childbirth options. They also argue that the regulations are a thinly veiled attempt to ban birthing centers in Alabama.

The ACLU of Alabama has filed a lawsuit challenging the new regulations. The lawsuit alleges that the regulations violate the state’s constitution and the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

The debate over the regulation of birthing centers in Alabama is part of a larger national debate about the role of midwives and the safety of childbirth outside of hospitals.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work
Lance Corporal Noah White
Wounded Marine gifted new accessible smart home
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Two people were taken into custody, while a third person ran.
ALEA investigating officer-involved shooting after pursuit by Vestavia Hills PD

Latest News

Out the door forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory until 9 p.m., possibility of storms tonight
Buttahatchee River
Hamilton faces major water crisis, declares state of emergency
Warning to check playground surfaces before letting kids play
Don’t get burned: Playgrounds can pose heat risk for kids
Friday Night Lights: How heat is impacting high school football