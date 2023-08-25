Three Hamilton city schools closed Friday, city asked to conserve water; all other Marion County Schools to remain open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hamilton elementary, middle, and high school are now closed on Friday after the city asked residents to conserve water due to issues at a treatment plant. All other Marion County Schools will remain open.

City of Hamilton asked to conserve water (City of Hamilton, Alabama)

According to Marion County Schools Superintendent Anne West, the three Hamilton schools are currently unable to cook meals or flush toilets inside of the schools.

This is an developing situation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

