LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Three Hamilton city schools closed Friday, city asked to conserve water; all other Marion County Schools to remain open

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hamilton elementary, middle, and high school are now closed on Friday after the city asked residents to conserve water due to issues at a treatment plant. All other Marion County Schools will remain open.

City of Hamilton asked to conserve water
City of Hamilton asked to conserve water(City of Hamilton, Alabama)

According to Marion County Schools Superintendent Anne West, the three Hamilton schools are currently unable to cook meals or flush toilets inside of the schools.

This is an developing situation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for your help identifying several people they say...
Birmingham Police ask for help identifying men connected to robbery

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Alabama Community College helping school districts across the state secure more bus drivers
The start of high school football season is a little more meaningful this year for the...
Fultondale Wildcats open season in new stadium
Heat prompting changes at school
Extreme heat has some schools making some fun changes
Source: WBRC video
How Emergency workers prepare for fall football and horrible heat