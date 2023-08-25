Police: Shots fired during pursuit in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police said officers pursued a vehicle on I-65 into Birmingham around 1 a.m. Friday.

Two people were taken into custody, while a third person ran. During the foot pursuit shots were fired, but Vestavia Hills Police declined to say who fired the shots.

No officers were hurt. The third person has not yet been found.

ALEA is investigating the incident.

