LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police: Shots fired during pursuit in Vestavia Hills

Two people were taken into custody, while a third person ran.
Two people were taken into custody, while a third person ran.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police said officers pursued a vehicle on I-65 into Birmingham around 1 a.m. Friday.

Two people were taken into custody, while a third person ran. During the foot pursuit shots were fired, but Vestavia Hills Police declined to say who fired the shots.

No officers were hurt. The third person has not yet been found.

ALEA is investigating the incident.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Source: WBRC video
Victim identified in Thursday morning Birmingham homicide
Police say 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell has been missing since Wednesday night.
Police: Body found ‘in reference’ to search of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy

Latest News

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Marion, Winston, Cullman, Lamar, Fayette, Walker,...
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat levels this weekend; isolated storms possible
Source: WBRC video
Alabama Community College helping school districts across the state secure more bus drivers
Three Hamilton city schools closed Friday, city asked to conserve water; all other Marion County Schools to remain open
Heat prompting changes at school
Extreme heat has some schools making some fun changes