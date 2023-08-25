New nature park coming to Hueytown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - West Rock Mountain Preserve will be about 400 acres that can be used for hiking trails, biking, and more. City leaders are hosting an interactive public input meeting Thursday night at the City Hall Annex.

This nature park has been years in the making. The University of Alabama initially owned it, but neighbors in Hueytown talked to Mayor David Ware about purchasing the site, which is finally happening. He says their goal is to develop over 350 acres in phases, and they hope the space will become a nature park for visitors of all ages.

“Inviting everybody to come in and be able to see the things we have planned. The stages of development we have designed and also offer their suggestions, that is what we mainly have it for of things they will enjoy and other people,” adds Mayor Ware.

To find out more about the park and other developments, call 205-491-7010.

