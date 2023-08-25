LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Heart Gallery Alabama: Jakyon

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jakyon, born April 2011, enjoys playing basketball and cheering on the Los Angeles Lakers.

If Jakyon could plan a day all about himself, he would eat at Wendy’s and play video games. His favorite subject is math.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Source: WBRC video
Victim identified in Thursday morning Birmingham homicide
Police say 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell has been missing since Wednesday night.
Police: Body found ‘in reference’ to search of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Jaykon
Community Shred Day, sponsored by WBRC, to be held Sept. 15
BBB Community Shred Day, sponsored by WBRC, to be held Sept. 15
The iPUSH Foodie Festival will take place at Cottons on 19th Street September 2 and 3.
5th annual iPUSH Foodie Festival returns to Ensley
Children's of Alabama ‘Pediatrics West’ coming to Hueytown
Children’s of Alabama ‘Pediatrics West’ coming to Hueytown