Hamilton declares ‘State of Emergency’ due to issues at water treatment facility

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Hamilton has declared a ‘State of Emergency’ due to issues at its water treatment facility.

The following statement was posted on the City of Hamilton’s Facebook page:

Residents have been asked to conserve water as the city is running extremely low on water by Friday evening. City officials say the issue could take a few days to repair, but the source of the issue has been located.

Representative Tracy Estes says, “We have reached an agreement with the Alabama Rural Water Authority and the Walmart parent company to each ship in a tractor trailer load of bottled water for local distribution.”

Representative Estes also says he has been in contact with Governor Ivey’s office to see if the city can get assistance from the National Guard with tanker trucks filled with water to its community. Additionally, Representative Estes says has spoken directly with officials with the Alabama Army National Guard to see how quickly they can move into action to assist.

The elementary, middle, and high school in Hamilton closed Friday due to the water issue.

This is a developing situation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

