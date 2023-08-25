Former Homewood firefighter files discrimination lawsuit against city

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Homewood firefighter is accusing the Homewood Fire Department of discrimination in its employment promotions.

The attorney for Captain Demetrius Webb says Webb spent 36 years with the Homewood Fire Department, but was he forced out of his job when he complained to the U.S. Equal Employer Opportunity Commission about being overlooked for a promotion to battalion chief.

“It took him 22 years to make rank to go to captain or to go to lieutenant rather…and then it took him another 10 years to go to captain,” said Attorney Artur Davis. “He had to watch a lot of lesser qualified white officers, frankly, sail past him, people that he’d helped train people that he knew he was better qualified than. Watch those people pass him on the totem pole and he finally got tired of it.”

WBRC contacted the city of Homewood for a response, but as of this publication, we have not received it. If we get a response, we will add it to this story.

