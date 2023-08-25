LawCall
Former Homewood firefighter files discrimination lawsuit against city

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Homewood firefighter is accusing the Homewood Fire Department of discrimination in its employment promotions.

The attorney for Captain Demetrius Webb says Webb spent 36 years with the Homewood Fire Department, but was he forced out of his job when he complained to the U.S. Equal Employer Opportunity Commission about being overlooked for a promotion to battalion chief.

WBRC contacted the city of Homewood for a response, but as of this publication, we have not received it. If we get a response, we will add it to this story.

