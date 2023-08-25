First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat levels this weekend; isolated storms possible

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday. The First Alert Weather Day continues today and into the weekend for dangerous heat levels. Please drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the late morning and afternoon hours. Please check on your neighbors and keep your pets inside in the afternoon hours so they can remain safe and comfortable.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Marion, Winston, Cullman, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Jefferson, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Sumter, Greene, and Hale counties. Counties under the warning can expect highs between 97°F-102°F with a heat index up to 111°F. The warning expires tonight at 9 p.m. CDT. Areas under the warning today will be under a heat advisory Saturday until 9 p.m. CDT.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for east Alabama and includes Blount, Etowah, Cherokee, Calhoun, Cleburne, Talladega, St. Clair, Shelby, Chilton, Coosa, and Clay counties. The advisory continues through tomorrow until 9 p.m. CDT. Areas under the heat advisory can expect highs in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index at or above 105°F.

It is another warm and muggy start to the morning with most of us in the mid to upper 70s. A few spots remain in the lower 80s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a partly cloudy sky. The ridge of high pressure that is baking the Central and Southeast U.S. will continue to weaken as we go into the weekend. It will allow us a chance to see a few storms to help cool us down. We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky with a 20% chance for a few storms today. Any storm that develops could become strong or severe. The main threat will be heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, small hail, and strong winds. The rest of us will remain hot and dry with highs in the upper 90s. A few spots in west Alabama will once again top 100°F. If you are planning on heading out to watch some high school football this evening, prepare for a very warm and muggy night. Temperatures are only forecast to cool into the mid to upper 80s by 7-8 p.m. CDT. It’ll end up partly cloudy with most of the rain chances dissipating by 9 p.m. CDT. Don’t forget to watch Fox 6 tonight for SIDELINE! We’ll have all of the latest scores and updates on the games that are played this evening.

First Alert Weather Day Continues into the Weekend: The dangerous heat levels will likely continue into Saturday and Sunday. Morning temperatures are forecast to only cool into the mid to upper 70s. Afternoon highs will likely climb into the mid to upper 90s. Saturday will likely end up as our hottest day of the weekend. A heat advisory will include all of Central Alabama tomorrow where the heat index could climb over 105°F. Dew points could lower a bit tomorrow, so it won’t be as muggy. We’ll hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered storms Saturday afternoon/evening with a partly cloudy sky. Rain chances could increase a bit Sunday afternoon as an approaching cold front arrives. We have increased Sunday’s storm chances to 40%. Any storm that develops over the weekend could end up strong or severe so make sure you monitor the forecasts. Remember that if thunder roars, go indoors.

Next Big Thing: The big story next week is that we can say goodbye to these extremely hot temperatures. A cold front will likely push through Alabama Monday giving us a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. A few storms could linger south of I-20/59 Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday could climb into the low to mid 90s. By Wednesday, drier air is forecast to move in giving us cooler mornings and near-average temperatures in the afternoons. We’ll likely see highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows in the 60s. It shouldn’t be too bad as we finish out August.

Tropical Update: We continue to monitor four spots in the tropics for development. The main area to watch is in the western Caribbean and eastern Gulf of Mexico over the next five days. Models continue to show an area of low pressure developing in the Caribbean and moving into the eastern Gulf early next week. Odds are now high at 70% for tropical development. It looks like this will end up being a rain and wind maker for the Florida Peninsula early next week. Most of our weather models keep this system below hurricane levels as it impacts the west coast of Florida. It looks like the cold front will prevent this low from impacting us in Alabama. We will have time to watch it develop. If we see any changes on the track and intensity, we will let you know on television, online, and through the First Alert Weather App.

The other big story is Tropical Storm Franklin. Franklin is located well east of the Bahamas over the open waters of the Atlantic. Winds as of the 4 a.m. CDT advisory is up to 60 mph, and it is moving to the east-northeast at 6 mph. Franklin is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane over the next 24 hours. It could become a powerful Category 2 hurricane with winds up to 110 mph. It looks like this storm will remain away from the east coast of the United States early next week. It will likely produce a high rip current threat for parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The forecast keeps Franklin west of Bermuda Tuesday morning. Bermuda will need to continue to watch this storm for possible track changes. Any shift to the east could mean bigger impacts for Bermuda.

We are monitoring two other tropical waves in the Atlantic. The remnants of Emily remain disorganized over the Central Atlantic and odds are lowering for development. Another tropical wave located halfway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the northern Lesser Antilles has a 50% (orange) chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next seven days. We’ll watch how it evolves over the weekend. I’m not expecting this system to impact the United States as of now. It will likely remain over the open waters of the Atlantic going into next week. The next names on the 2023 hurricane list are Idalia and Jose. Hurricane season normally ramps up in September and comes to an end on November 30th. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.