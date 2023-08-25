Extreme heat prompts postponing of weekend events in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Our weather team has already declared a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday, and the extremely high heat is already prompting some to rethink their weekend plans.

Growing Kings, a nonprofit that mentors young men, postponed one of their fundraising events, an outdoor barbecue competition, due to excessive heat expected throughout Saturday.

Organizers say the event would have contestants outdoors with the added heat of the grill for much of the day, and said at the end of the day safety is their number one priority.

First Alert Meteorologist Lauran Linahan says she recommends people move any weekend events indoors if possible.

She says heat is the number one weather-related killer, and the heat and humidity right now is running about 10 degrees above average.

“You’re factoring in the humidity and that can put a lot of stress on your body. When there is a lot of humidity in the air, we aren’t able to efficiently cool down as much as we would when it’s dry heat because there’s so much moisture in the air, so when you think about the sweat that develops on your skin when it evaporates that cools you down, but the sweat doesn’t have to have anywhere to go if it’s so humid outside,” says Linahan.

Event organizers say at this time, there is not a rescheduled date for King of the Grill. If you’ve already purchased tickets, Growing Kings says they’ll be contacting you in the next few days.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.