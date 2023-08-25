Extreme heat has some schools making some fun changes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With temperatures nearing triple digits, many students aren’t able to go outside at school. Hueytown Intermediate Schools have developed fun and interactive ways to keep students busy even though they can’t go outdoors.

“We get creative,” says Principal Cari McClellan. “We’re blessed to have large indoor areas like the foyers where students can come and play games. In the classrooms, the teachers have become creative in helping the students do activities where they can get up and move and learn academics such as math and reading skills and play fun games. "

Studies show that extreme heat can damage a student’s health and learning, but Principal McClellan says it can be hard to understand for these third, fourth, and fifth graders.

“They’ve got to have that opportunity for movement and a chance to reset because they take in so much throughout the day,” says McClellan. “They need a break, a brain break. When we can make that a fun opportunity for them to build relationships with their classmates and teachers, it’s a win-win.

Making these classrooms and gyms more interactive is how Principal McClellan says they are inspiring these students’ love of learning.

“We want them to realize that it is a fun thing to be a lifelong learner, and you can make it whatever you want to make it. You can enjoy every moment,” says McClellan. “It doesn’t have to always be pencil and paper. It can be a fun thing where we get up and move around and have a good time.”

Principal McClellan says they are looking forward to some cooler temperatures. Students were donated a new outdoor gaga ball pit by North Highland Baptist Church, and they are ready to play.

