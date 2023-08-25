Dothan teen tossed living child into dumpster, police recover body

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan, Alabama, woman faces a Capital Murder charge because she threw her newborn in a dumpster equipped with a trash compactor.

Investigators arrested Jakayla Ashanti Williams, 18, Thursday after they found the baby dead in the Dothan landfill, though they believe the child was alive when discarded.

“She told family that she had delivered a child in August and taken it to Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan,” Police Chief Will Benny said during a Thursday night press conference.

He said the family became suspicious of Williams’ story, and hospital surveillance video confirmed she never brought her baby boy to Southeast Health.

Police claim she admitted discarding her child, telling investigators she did not want to be a mother.

“It shocks the mind; it shocks the soul,” Benny told reporters.

He said Alabama law would have protected Williams had she brought the child to the hospital and would have accepted it without questions.

Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman said he has not discussed with his staff whether he would seek the death penalty.

Williams is held without bail.

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny spoke with the media about the case involving an 18-year-old charged with the death of a newborn child.

