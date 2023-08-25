LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Dothan teen tossed living child into dumpster, police recover body

Investigators arrested Jakayla Ashanti Williams (pictured) after they found the baby dead in...
Investigators arrested Jakayla Ashanti Williams (pictured) after they found the baby dead in the Dothan landfill, though they believe the child was alive when discarded.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan, Alabama, woman faces a Capital Murder charge because she threw her newborn in a dumpster equipped with a trash compactor.

Investigators arrested Jakayla Ashanti Williams, 18, Thursday after they found the baby dead in the Dothan landfill, though they believe the child was alive when discarded.

“She told family that she had delivered a child in August and taken it to Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan,” Police Chief Will Benny said during a Thursday night press conference.

He said the family became suspicious of Williams’ story, and hospital surveillance video confirmed she never brought her baby boy to Southeast Health.

Police claim she admitted discarding her child, telling investigators she did not want to be a mother.

“It shocks the mind; it shocks the soul,” Benny told reporters.

He said Alabama law would have protected Williams had she brought the child to the hospital and would have accepted it without questions.

Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman said he has not discussed with his staff whether he would seek the death penalty.

Williams is held without bail.

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny spoke with the media about the case involving an 18-year-old charged with the death of a newborn child.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for your help identifying several people they say...
Birmingham Police ask for help identifying men connected to robbery
Source: WBRC video
Victim identified in Thursday morning Birmingham homicide

Latest News

New courtyard project in Calera
New courtyard project in Calera
Literacy Bus in the works for Tuscaloosa City Schools
Literacy Bus in the works for Tuscaloosa City Schools
Heat prompting changes at school
Heat prompting changes at school
Source: WBRC video
New nature park coming to Hueytown
Community Shred Day, sponsored by WBRC, to be held Sept. 15
Community Shred Day, sponsored by WBRC, to be held Sept. 15