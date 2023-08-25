Calera working to boost the city’s tourism and revenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new development project in Calera is one that could bring a boost to tourism and economic growth in the city.

The first step in the courtyard project involves revitalizing the city’s downtown historic district.

City leaders tell me this is something the community has wanted since 2003, and it will be a hub for economic development and entertainment.

City councilor Kay Turner said, “We need to be pick up the pace.”

The project will be broken into three phases that will include a pavilion, a stage for musical guests, parking, a playground, and outdoor gathering spaces.

“Now I’m hoping that we will pick up the ball and start running with it now after 20 years, but as far as I know, they are on the first one and anticipating the second phase,” Turner said.

City leaders ask the public to bear with them as they continue to finalize each phase and secure a timeline for completion.

“We want our downtown district to be very inviting, vibrant, and alive,” Turner said.

In conjunction with this project is Calera’s railroad overpass project that will allow them to build a bridge to eliminate blocked railroad crossings in the city.

All in all, the city hopes these projects will attract more visitors and revenue once complete .

