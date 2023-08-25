Berry man attacked by pack of wild dogs

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Fayette County man is in critical condition after his family says he was attacked by a pack of dogs this week. It happened in Berry.

The mere thought of what happened to 52-year-old William Traweek horrifies his niece Angel Traweek. It was on Crow Avenue, not even a mile from downtown Berry, where five dogs attacked Traweek on Monday, August 21.

“I can’t imagine him getting drugged down here by multiple dogs,” said Angel Traweek.

And that is precisely what happened, according to the police department. Police Chief Gerald Dedeaux says William Traweek had car trouble and decided to walk the half-mile or so to his brother’s house. That’s when it happened; a vicious attack, bloody and scary. The dogs pulled the man some 25 yards from the original point of attack.

“He was going to walk to his brother’s house to see if he was home to give him a jump start. He was familiar with the animals, but he walked up with sunglasses and hat on and when he turned to leave, seemed like attacked him,” said Chief Dedeaux.

“We’re taking it day by day,” said Angel Traweek. She says her uncle remains hospitalized at UAB in Birmingham. She credits a nurse who happened to be off work that day for saving her uncle’s life.

“I personally reached out to her on Facebook to tell her the family appreciates her stopping and reaching out for help,” she said.

“When she rolled the window down and hollered, they ran and she rendered aid,” Chief Dedeaux added.

The odd thing about this investigation, according to investigators, is there is no one to charge. The dogs were stray dogs and hunted as a pack.

“I believe it was a territorial issue that area,” said Chief Dedeaux.

As for William Traweek, the family says he suffered major dog bites and has had multiple surgeries.

“They’re saying he might not be able to use his arms and legs again,” said Angel Traweek.

Meantime, two of the five animals were captured and euthanized, according to the chief. Tests are being done to see whether they had rabies. The search is on for the remaining three dogs who helped carry out the violent assault on Crow Avenue.

Angel Traweek says her uncle works as a carpenter by trade.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.