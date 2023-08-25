LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Berry man attacked by pack of wild dogs

By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Fayette County man is in critical condition after his family says he was attacked by a pack of dogs this week. It happened in Berry.

The mere thought of what happened to 52-year-old William Traweek horrifies his niece Angel Traweek. It was on Crow Avenue, not even a mile from downtown Berry, where five dogs attacked Traweek on Monday, August 21.

“I can’t imagine him getting drugged down here by multiple dogs,” said Angel Traweek.

And that is precisely what happened, according to the police department. Police Chief Gerald Dedeaux says William Traweek had car trouble and decided to walk the half-mile or so to his brother’s house. That’s when it happened; a vicious attack, bloody and scary. The dogs pulled the man some 25 yards from the original point of attack.

“He was going to walk to his brother’s house to see if he was home to give him a jump start. He was familiar with the animals, but he walked up with sunglasses and hat on and when he turned to leave, seemed like attacked him,” said Chief Dedeaux.

“We’re taking it day by day,” said Angel Traweek. She says her uncle remains hospitalized at UAB in Birmingham. She credits a nurse who happened to be off work that day for saving her uncle’s life.

“I personally reached out to her on Facebook to tell her the family appreciates her stopping and reaching out for help,” she said.

“When she rolled the window down and hollered, they ran and she rendered aid,” Chief Dedeaux added.

The odd thing about this investigation, according to investigators, is there is no one to charge. The dogs were stray dogs and hunted as a pack.

“I believe it was a territorial issue that area,” said Chief Dedeaux.

As for William Traweek, the family says he suffered major dog bites and has had multiple surgeries.

“They’re saying he might not be able to use his arms and legs again,” said Angel Traweek.

Meantime, two of the five animals were captured and euthanized, according to the chief. Tests are being done to see whether they had rabies. The search is on for the remaining three dogs who helped carry out the violent assault on Crow Avenue.

Angel Traweek says her uncle works as a carpenter by trade.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for your help identifying several people they say...
Birmingham Police ask for help identifying men connected to robbery
Source: WBRC video
Victim identified in Thursday morning Birmingham homicide

Latest News

New courtyard project in Calera
New courtyard project in Calera
Literacy Bus in the works for Tuscaloosa City Schools
Literacy Bus in the works for Tuscaloosa City Schools
Heat prompting changes at school
Heat prompting changes at school
Source: WBRC video
New nature park coming to Hueytown
Community Shred Day, sponsored by WBRC, to be held Sept. 15
Community Shred Day, sponsored by WBRC, to be held Sept. 15