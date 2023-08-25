BBB Community Shred Day, sponsored by WBRC, to be held Sept. 15

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Community Shred Day, hosted by Better Business Bureau serving Central and South Alabama, is an opportunity for the community to bring old documents to be shredded confidentially at no cost.

The event will be held Friday, September 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Railroad Park on 1st Avenue S from 14th Street S to 16th Street S.

Crews will only be able to shred paper. There is a two box, two bag, 50-pound limit on what you can bring.

The event is sponsored by WBRC FOX6 News and several local businesses.

