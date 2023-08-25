LawCall
Alabama Community College helping school districts across the state secure more bus drivers

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An update on how a free training course for bus drivers is helping school districts across Alabama.

That free course through the Alabama Community College System is the first step in drivers getting a license to drive a school bus. It’s a vital position that so many districts still need to fill.

Since announcing their free training, the Alabama Community College System has helped 115 school districts.

ACCS courses are funded through the state legislature, which allows them to offer no cost training for people looking to become bus drivers.

The cost of the training was too expensive for interested candidates, and after ACCS removed that barrier, they helped about 2,000 people become bus drivers.

Houston Blackwood, the Workforce Director for ACCS, said this allows drivers to get the knowledge they need quickly and get behind the wheel for a local school system quicker than ever before.

“Our course really just lays out the life of a school bus driver. We cover all the federal and state CDL requirements and so now they are safe, credentialed, and fully aware of what they are about to do and I think that makes a really good school bus driver.

Blackwood says they will continue to offer these trainings.

For those interested in learning more or applying head HERE.

