LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabama Attorney General files motion to set execution date for capital murder convict

Kenneth Eugene Smith
Kenneth Eugene Smith(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed a motion with the Alabama Supreme Court seeking an execution date for Kenneth Eugene Smith by nitrogen hypoxia.

Smith was convicted of capital murder by a jury in 1989 and again in 1996 and was sentenced to death. He was previously scheduled to be executed on November 17, 2022 but the execution was botched. It was the third botched execution in the state of Alabama.

Judge dismisses lawsuit over incoming lethal injection

Following Smith’s botched execution, Governor Kay Ivey called for a review of the Alabama Department of Correction’s execution process. After three months, Gov. Ivey lifted the execution moratorium.

Marshall filed the motion to set a date nearly nine months after Smith was originally set to be executed.

“It is a travesty that Kenneth Smith has been able to avoid his death sentence for nearly 35 years after being convicted of the heinous murder-for-hire slaying of an innocent woman, Elizabeth Sennett,” said Marshall.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work
Lance Corporal Noah White
Wounded Marine gifted new accessible smart home

Latest News

Heat impacting high school football
Heat impacting high school football
New complaint asks cannabis commission to start over
New complaint asks cannabis commission to start over
Birmingham PD offering Hyundai and Kia owners anti-theft devices
Birmingham PD offering Hyundai and Kia owners anti-theft devices
Staying safe in the heat
Staying safe in the heat
Staying safe in the heat
Columbiana Police Department hosts Public Safety Day for the community