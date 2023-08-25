LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

5th annual iPUSH Foodie Festival returns to Ensley

The iPUSH Foodie Festival will take place at Cottons on 19th Street September 2 and 3.
The iPUSH Foodie Festival will take place at Cottons on 19th Street September 2 and 3.(iPUSH Foodie Facebook Page)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calling all foodies. A food festival is returning to Ensley and you don’t want your taste buds to miss it!

The iPUSH Foodie Festival will take place at Cottons on 19th Street September 2 and 3. The event is more than just about food though. It will feature a health and wellness fair, panel discussion on affordable housing in Ensley, a fashion show, speed dating event, Women in Real Estate Brunch as well as multicultural food trucks and vendors.


embedgooglemap.net

“We are proud to be able to continue to bring this event to Ensley, and to elevate it for the 5th anniversary celebration. We want to continue to bring attention to the amazing food and culture in the Magic City,” said Riko Harris, iPUSH founder.

2023 iPUSH Foodie Fest Foodies you don’t want to miss this

Posted by IPUSH Foodie on Thursday, August 24, 2023

Tickets range from $20 for general admission to $50 for VIP, which includes access to both days of the festival and all events.

For more information and to purchase tickets please visit Eventbrite.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Source: WBRC video
Victim identified in Thursday morning Birmingham homicide
Police say 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell has been missing since Wednesday night.
Police: Body found ‘in reference’ to search of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy

Latest News

Local schools share their thoughts on the upcoming change for the 2024 season.
Girls flag football becomes sanctioned AHSAA sport
Local schools share their thoughts on the upcoming change for the 2024 season
Girls flag football becomes a sanctioned AHSAA sport
Money (generic)
Reward offered in 2022 Pickens County burglary case
Two people were taken into custody, while a third person ran.
Police: Shots fired during pursuit in Vestavia Hills