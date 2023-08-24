Yo Mama’s: Mama’s On The Go Waffles

Mama’s On The Go Waffles

Ingredients

2 cups All Purpose Flour

1 tsp Baking powder

1/2 tsp Baking soda

1/4 tsp Salt

1 tsp Cinnamon

1 tbsp sugar

2 Eggs

2 cups Buttermilk

1/2 stick melted Butter

1/2 tsp Lemon extract

1 1/2 tsp Vanilla extract

Directions

Mix all dry ingredients in mixing bowl; flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, sugar and cinnamon. Add buttermilk, eggs, vanilla extract, lemon extract. Stir in melted butter. Make the waffles: Pour the batter onto the hot, prepared waffle iron. Cook until golden brown and repeat with the remaining batter.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.