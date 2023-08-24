LawCall
Yo Mama’s: Mama’s On The Go Waffles

Good Day Cooking
Denise Peterson - Mama's On The Go Waffles
By Denise Peterson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Mama’s On The Go Waffles

Ingredients

  • 2 cups All Purpose Flour
  • 1 tsp Baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp Baking soda
  • 1/4 tsp Salt
  • 1 tsp Cinnamon
  • 1 tbsp sugar
  • 2 Eggs
  • 2 cups Buttermilk
  • 1/2 stick melted Butter
  • 1/2 tsp Lemon extract
  • 1 1/2 tsp Vanilla extract

Directions

  1. Mix all dry ingredients in mixing bowl; flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, sugar and cinnamon.
  2. Add buttermilk, eggs, vanilla extract, lemon extract. Stir in melted butter.
  3. Make the waffles: Pour the batter onto the hot, prepared waffle iron. Cook until golden brown and repeat with the remaining batter.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

