Woman charged with manslaughter after pedestrian struck, killed during 2022 UA freshman move-in day

DaQuisha Meshunda Frank
DaQuisha Meshunda Frank(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection to a fatal accident that claimed the life of a Nebraska woman in August 2022, Tuscaloosa Police say.

TPD says 31-year-old DaQuisha Meshunda Frank was charged with manslaughter in the death of 45-year-old Charlotte Leigh Wallin of Imperial, Nebraska.

The Wallin family was in Tuscaloosa for University of Alabama freshman move-in day last year. Police say four of the Wallin family members were walking along the sidewalk on the south side of Jack Warner Parkway between Hackberry Lane and Marrs Spring Road when Charlotte Wallin was struck by Frank’s vehicle.

Wallin was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center then airlifted to UAB Hospital where she died the next day as a result from her injuries.

Frank told responding officers that she was driving eastbound at approximately 60 mph in a 50 miles mph zone when she lost control of her 1999 Buick Century and drove onto the sidewalk. Frank then steered the car toward the median and came to a stop in the westbound lanes.

Tuscaloosa investigators say Frank was aware that her rear brakes were faulty at the time of the accident. Police recovered a set of replacement brakes that were in the back seat of Frank’s vehicle but had not yet been installed.

The investigation further revealed Frank was driving under the influence of marijuana and was speeding at the time.

Frank was charged with manslaughter Wednesday night.

She was released from the Tuscaloosa County Jail after posting $30,000 bond.

