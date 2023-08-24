LawCall
Woman, 60, killed in Piedmont house fire

Authorities have identified the victim as Beth Rhodes Stone.
Authorities have identified the victim as Beth Rhodes Stone.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - A 60-year-old woman died in a house fire in Piedmont August 22.

Authorities have identified the victim as Beth Rhodes Stone. The fire happened on Greenwood Road.

Piedmont Fire, Piedmont Police and Piedmont Rescue and EMS responded to the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

