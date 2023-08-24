Woman, 60, killed in Piedmont house fire

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - A 60-year-old woman died in a house fire in Piedmont August 22.

Authorities have identified the victim as Beth Rhodes Stone. The fire happened on Greenwood Road.

Piedmont Fire, Piedmont Police and Piedmont Rescue and EMS responded to the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

