West Alabama Works hosts workforce development summit

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama business leaders gathered in Tuscaloosa this week to discuss the economy, job creation, and best practices that could be duplicated in their workplace.

West Alabama Works hosted a quarterly board meeting and workforce development summit at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy (TCTA).

Nearly a hundred people were present at different times throughout the day, including business and elected leaders along with career tech personnel who work with students. They talked about things happening in their region dealing with workforce development.

Attendees also learned a University of Alabama study on the annual Worlds of Work event exposing high school students to local industries and different career pathways was having a positive impact on their career decision. Guests toured TCTA where students were being taught different skill trades. They also discussed the biggest issue facing many of these businesses, how to get more qualified people to fill job openings.

“Sometimes we have three jobs for every one job seeker,” expressed Donny Jones, the executive director of West Alabama Works. “So that’s one of the other things that we’re focused on as a group, as a region together, how do we get more people involved in that participation rate where they’re looking for jobs, where they’re in training in one of our community colleges or four-year institutions and getting more people engaged in the workforce. Because right now we’re still at a shortage.”

The business group also allocated money to its career centers throughout west Alabama.

They plan to meet again in November.

