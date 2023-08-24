Vincent residents satisfied one year after Shelby County Sheriff’s Office took over patrols

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been one year since the Vincent City Council voted to dissolve their police department. They now contract with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to keep the community safe.

Lt. Cody Sumners, the assistant patrol division commander at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, says they get about 190 calls a month from Vincent residents on average.

He explains that contracting with a larger law enforcement entity brings additional resources, such as investigators, a homicide team, a tactical team, even supervisors available to the public. They also have now have School Resource Officers at the local schools.

Lt. Sumners says the new law enforcement presence isn’t any less personal and they care about the people of Vincent.

“We’re in the community,” said Lt. Sumners. “We are the community. They’re apart of Shelby County. I mean, we’ve been patrolling that area. We worked with the former police department. We know a lot of the people. Our officers are working there. Some of them live in the community. Another community we serve and serve proudly.”

We spoke with several residents about their thoughts on the new patrols and most people said they are satisfied. They say they often see the sheriff’s office cars and they feel safe.

“I think we had lived here about a year when the police department came through and I didn’t see them a whole lot anyways,” said Jakob Jackson, a resident of Vincent. “But the sheriff, they’re always patrolling somewhere somewhere doing something.”

“They’re always there,” said Gerald Prince, another resident.

Several residents say they’ve noticed more of a law enforcement presence in the last year.

The mayor says he understands there are mixed feelings in the community about the contract.

“Some are very happy with Shelby County, some wanted us to go with Shelby County before we did and others would like us to see us have our own police department,” said Mayor James Latimer.

Some residents explained they hope to build more of a relationship with the new patrol officers. Others say it already feels like they’re local.

Mayor Latimer says even though contracting with the sheriff’s office is going well, bringing back their own police department isn’t off the table.

“Obviously would love for us to have our own police department back again, but not sure the timing is right yet. That’s for a couple different reasons -- financial and the difficulty of finding police officers these days. It’s unbelievably difficult to find quality officers right now.”

So for the time being, they’ll continue contracting with the sheriff’s office until the time is right. Several residents say they’re satisfied with that.

“Shelby County’s been doing an excellent job,” said Mayor Latimer. “I called the Sheriff a couple months back just to let him know how much we appreciate his assistance.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.