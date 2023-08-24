Public school children learn life lesson on school buses with no A/C

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - With the oppressive and dangerous heat, we wanted to look at how our children and drivers are handling the temps on school buses.

Tuscaloosa County Schools’ bus drivers make sure 13,000 children get to school safely every day. The county transportation director says parents have really stepped up to make sure their kids and the drivers have plenty of water.

Public schools in Tuscaloosa County started two weeks ago and the most difficult homework school children have gotten so far is one of endurance, enduring a hot ride home on a 29,000 pound school bus with no air conditioning.

“The windows, the two fans and we also have the roof hatch open to help circulate the air,” said Tuscaloosa County school bus transportation director Craig Henson.

It’s warm air, but air nonetheless. Henson says the temperature inside even with all the window opened.. could easily reach well over 100 degrees.

“Still warm air, but still no way to alleviate the heat,” said Henson.

But you can find relief. Henson says that’s where many parents have stepped up and offered bottled water to children on the school buses and the drivers.

“Parents have been extremely supportive. I drove a bus yesterday and had a parent as they were getting their child off the bus, they handed me a Gatorade, so it’s been a very good community support,” said Henson.

The county school district has 174 big buses and 33 smaller buses. The larger ones don’t have A/C because it’s too expensive, according to Henson.

In fact, Henson says it would cost $15,000 just to outfit one bus and that wouldn’t include maintenance costs.

“And not just cost, but the maintenance of that fleet in addition to the cost of installation,” said Henson.

At some point the heat will subside, but for now those 13,000 children will have to roll with it.

Henson says the 33 smaller buses do have air conditioning because those buses are considered buses for special needs children.

