LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Motorcyclist killed in Calhoun Co. crash

State Troopers have identified the victim as David W. Pledger. He was 55.
State Troopers have identified the victim as David W. Pledger. He was 55.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN, Ala. (WBRC) - A motorcyclist from Anniston was killed August 23 in a crash.

State Troopers have identified the victim as David W. Pledger. He was 55.

The crash happened on Wildman Road, around three miles west of Anniston.

shrek 2 123movies

Troopers said Pledger’s motorcycle hit a Dodge Ram. Pledger died at UAB.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
Midfield gunshot victim identified by Jefferson County Coroner
3 dogs died after being locked in a hot car.
3 dogs die from heat-related illness after being found in locked car at B’ham gas station

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat levels continue on Thursday
Joseph M. Brennan has been identified as the victim.
82-year-old man killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Shelby Co.
Children's of Alabama ‘Pediatrics West’ coming to Hueytown
Children’s of Alabama ‘Pediatrics West’ coming to Hueytown
First day of classes at the University of Alabama
First day at UA brings freshman jitters and scorching heat