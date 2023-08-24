Motorcyclist killed in Calhoun Co. crash

CALHOUN, Ala. (WBRC) - A motorcyclist from Anniston was killed August 23 in a crash.

State Troopers have identified the victim as David W. Pledger. He was 55.

The crash happened on Wildman Road, around three miles west of Anniston.

Troopers said Pledger’s motorcycle hit a Dodge Ram. Pledger died at UAB.

