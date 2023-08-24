LawCall
Man shot, killed at Water Oak Apartments in Tuscaloosa

Police Line Do Not Cross
Police Line Do Not Cross(Gray Television)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed Thursday morning at the Water Oak Apartments in Tuscaloosa, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

TPD says they responded to a shooting in the 3201 Block of Hargrove Road East on Thursday, August 24 at approximately 12 a.m.

Upon arrival, responding officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

A second individual remained on scene and reported to police that he was involved in the shooting.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded and assumed the investigation.

Possible self-defense in the shooting has been raised and is being investigated.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8692.

The investigation is ongoing.

