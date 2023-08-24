Local filmmakers get exposure, support through Sidewalk Film Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Sidewalk Film festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

“I’m always excited to see somebody who is from the state really showcase their talent,” says Chloe Cook, the Executive Director for Sidewalk Film and Cinema.

Sidewalk Film Festival has lots of reason to celebrate this year. It’s their 25th anniversary, and for the first time, they’re expected to meet or exceed pre-pandemic revenue, with the festival estimating $1.5 million for the local economy.

225 new films premiere this week, with many of them from local filmmakers.

One of those films, “Don’t Die,” was written and co-produced by a Homewood native.

“We made this film not only as a proof of concept for what our team can do, but what Alabama filmmakers can do,” says Jeremy Burgess, writer and co-producer of “Don’t Die.” “It doesn’t take a ton of money, you don’t have to have studio connections, you can go out and shoot films with Alabama talent, cast and crew, and make something really special.”

Cook says the support from Sidewalk doesn’t stop after the end of the week.

“Since the beginning, we’ve been trying to figure out how to support the local filmmaking community, we’ve done that through the years not only through the festival, but also to be able to offer education programs and networking events which we do on a year-round basis,” Cook says.

Sidewalk does give out awards chosen by a panel, as well as audience choice awards, but for Burgess, his film being screen for the hundreds of attendees is its own kind of reward.

“A lot of our friends have won best Alabama feature at the festival before, so to be in company like that would be nice, but we’re just happy to be screening in front of an audience you know that’s our reward this weekend,” Burgess says.

Don’t Die premieres Saturday at 8:30 p.m. The festival ends this Sunday.

