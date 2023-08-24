Literacy Bus enroute to Tuscaloosa City Schools

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tackling literacy many wheels at a time. A Literacy Bus is now in the works for Tuscaloosa city schools. The school board members say the mobile unit is approved and should be rolling by early next summer.

Tuscaloosa City School leaders say they’re prepared to spend more than a $100,000 on the first-ever literacy bus. They will start from scratch; find a good bus, rip out the seats, and transform it into a rolling bookstore on wheels for Tuscaloosa City School children. Dr. Andrew Maxey says the literacy bus should be completed by early next summer and ready to roll not just to city schools, but throughout the Tuscaloosa community as well.

“Imagine taking a school bus and turning it into something on the inside that feels more like a comfortable room. There will be shelving on the bus, and comfortable seating. There will be a couple of different spots for computers that students can use when they’re on the bus. Of course, there are safety features and things of that nature, so taking a vehicle that had been used just for transportation and putting to a different use, we making it very attractive to students. We’ll be wrapping the bus so there will be that visual pop,” said Dr. Andrew Maxey, Tuscaloosa City School District Director Of Strategic Initiatives.

Maxey says this project gets started Friday. Maxey says he is going to check out the city school bus fleet, find a bus, sign the paperwork, and get moving on the transformation.

