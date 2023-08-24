LawCall
John Carroll HS prepares to welcome football fans during heat wave

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, the John Carroll Cavaliers will face the Homewood Patriots in their first football game of the season. The first kickoff happening in the middle of an excessive heat wave.

Staff is adding two additional stands to purchase bottled water. That will make sure the lines move faster. Water will also be half the price.

Both John Carroll and Homewood’s bands will be provided with over 400 bottles of water.

The football players have worked all summer to become acclimated to the heat. Leading up to the game, players will be given water bottles and drinks with electrolytes to make sure they are staying hydrated throughout the day.

At the game, physicians from UAB, the school’s athletic trainers, and paramedics will be on site.

“We’re getting a little ramped up a little bit more. We usually do towards the beginning of football season because we are excited, but the heat has really helped with that,” said athletic trainer Matt Kirkpatrick.

Kickoff has been moved from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. when the temperature will be a bit cooler.

