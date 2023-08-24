It’s all about community for the Hewitt-Trussville High School Marching Husky Band

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The hot temperatures are not stopping high school marching bands from getting ready for the 2023 football season.

At Hewitt-Trussville High School, the Marching Husky Band, made up of 254 members and under the direction of brand new band director Mark Knauss, is gearing up to continue its tradition. This years halftime show at football games is called “Home is Where the Heart is.”

“We are all about community,” said Knauss. “So many people support what we do and with the alumni, who have been a part of this great organization, it is only fitting that we dedicate this season to them. This is all about Trussville and what it means in our lives.”

The HTHS Marching Husky Band will showcase its talent playing songs, such as, “A House is Not a Home,” “Say a Little Prayer,” “Precious Love,” “God of Our Fathers,” which happens to be the schools alma mater, and the show will also include “Coming Home.”

Enjoy the show and the Hewitt-Trussville High School Marching Husky Band will also be in the spotlight on WBRC FOX6 SIDELINE Friday night at 10:25pm.

