LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Homicide under investigation at Birmingham business

Homicide investigation in 100 block of Walter Davis Drive
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are on the scene of a homicide Thursday morning.

It happened at Insta-Movers located at 115 Walter Davis Drive around 5:15 a.m.

The victim was taken to UAB Hospital where he died. No arrests have been made.


We will update this story when more information becomes available,

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
Midfield gunshot victim identified by Jefferson County Coroner
3 dogs died after being locked in a hot car.
3 dogs die from heat-related illness after being found in locked car at B’ham gas station

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
West Alabama Works hosts workforce development summit
The Hewitt-Trussville High School Marching Husky Band is made up of 254 members and is under...
It’s all about community for the Hewitt-Trussville High School Marching Husky Band
The Hewitt-Trussville High School Marching Husky Band is made up of 254 members and is under...
VIDEO; Hewitt-Trussville HS Band of the Week
Source: WBRC video
Homicide investigation in 100 block of Walter Davis Drive