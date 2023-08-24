Homewood Police: Person in custody following stolen car chase, crash
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was arrested by Homewood Police following a car chase on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 24.
Police say the car was a Dodge Charger, stolen out of Cullman County.
The person driving the stolen car rammed one of their police units.
One person is in custody.
No injuries were reported.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.