Homewood Police: Person in custody following stolen car chase, crash

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was arrested by Homewood Police following a car chase on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 24.

Police say the car was a Dodge Charger, stolen out of Cullman County.

The person driving the stolen car rammed one of their police units.

One person is in custody.

No injuries were reported.

BREAKING: A car chase ends when a stolen dodge charger hits a Homewood Police car. No injuries and there is one in custody. The car was stolen from Cullman County, according to Homewood PD. #homewood #crime #breaking #wbrc @WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/WJxmZwyD7s — Olivianna Calmes WBRC (@OliviannaC) August 24, 2023

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.