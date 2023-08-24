LawCall
Homewood Police: Person in custody following stolen car chase, crash

Homewood PD vehicle pursuit of stolen car.
Homewood PD vehicle pursuit of stolen car.(Source: Olivianna Calmes/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was arrested by Homewood Police following a car chase on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 24.

Police say the car was a Dodge Charger, stolen out of Cullman County.

The person driving the stolen car rammed one of their police units.

One person is in custody.

No injuries were reported.

