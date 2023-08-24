LawCall
High school football teams trying to beat the heat ahead of season

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Area high school teams are finding different ways to beat the heat as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Gardendale Head Coach and Athletic Director Chad Eads has shortened practice for players some during the heatwave. He also is changing what players are wearing to keep them cooler. Eads says trainers are at practice everyday keeping an eye on the health of players too. They also try and keep players hydrated throughout the day and not waiting until practice starts.

Eads says they are used to playing in hot weather, but when temps get into the excessive range, they are more aware of what could happen and pay close attention to their players.

“Shortening practice down, getting out as quickly as possible and getting them off the field. Getting them inside. They were in ice baths today coming in just to kind of get them cooled down before they leave. Sometimes we keep them here, make sure they stay a little bit longer, and take a shower before they go home,” Eads said.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association sent an email to teams this week saying they can push start times back a little if the teams and officials agree. Gardendale’s game is now at 7:30 p.m. against James Clemens.

The AHSAA is also including one heat timeout per quarter at the halfway point. They are also extending timeouts between quarters and any other timeouts may be allowed as needed at the discretion of officials.

